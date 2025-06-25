Locals forced to relocate their homes as river erosion worsens

Cooch Behar: Continuous rainfall in the hills has triggered a sharp rise in river water levels, causing severe erosion along the banks of the Sankosh River in Tufanganj’s Chit Bora Laukuthi village. Large tracts of agricultural land have already been swallowed by the river and local residents are now being forced to relocate their homes to safer areas.

The erosion has devastated parts of the Bhanukumari-I Gram Panchayat area under Tufanganj-II Block, effectively isolating Chit Bora Laukuthi from the rest of the Panchayat and district. Despite long standing demands by villagers for the construction of a protective dam, no permanent solution has yet been implemented. In the latest blow, over 1,200 metres of fresh erosion has been recorded following incessant rainfall. In response, angry residents staged a protest, demanding immediate construction of a permanent embankment. They have also issued a stern warning—threatening to boycott the 2026 Assembly elections if the issue remains unresolved.

Local residents Aminul Islam and Abdul Hakim Sheikh voiced their frustration, stating: “River erosion has been a persistent

problem here. The Sankosh is steadily devouring our farmland, leaving us with nothing. We’ve approached the Gram Panchayat, the BDO office and even the district administration multiple times, but no concrete action has been taken.” District Irrigation department Executive Engineer, Md. Badiruddin Sheikh assured that steps are being taken to address the situation swiftly.

Meanwhile, Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad’s Sahakari Sabhadhipati, Abdul Jalil Ahmed, said: “I personally visited the affected area to assess the damage. The matter has been reported to the Irrigation department and we hope that work on a solution will begin soon.”