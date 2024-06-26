Locals demand immediate repair of Kulik River embankment

Raiganj: Embankment on the east side bank of the Kulik River from Abdulghata to near the Kulik Bridge in Raiganj is in a bad shape. With large gaps and heavy rainfall, the embankment could collapse. If it happens, many areas in Raiganj town, including Chanditola, Sudarsanpur,Tulshipara will be adversely affected. Monsoon rains have already started in North Bengal. Fearing the worst, locals have demanded immediate repairs of the embankment.

Samar Sarkar, a resident of Chanditala, said: “We are worried as we have spotted some big holes on the embankment near the 2nd campus of Raiganj Government Medical College at Abdulghata. If the dam collapses, the medical college campus will be badly affected. We have informed the BDO, Raiganj requesting to bring the issue to the notice of irrigation officials and to take initiative for the repair of the dam immediately. No measure has been taken yet.”

Mahen Barman, a resident of Abdulghata, said: “Several hundred people from nearby villages use the mud road on the embankment to reach their workplaces in Raiganj town on bicycles and bikes. While returning in the evening, owing to insufficient light, they meet with accidents due to the potholes and are injured. Repairs have to be taken up immediately keeping in mind public safety.”

Sharon Tamang, BDO, Raiganj was not available for comments. Niraj Kumar Singh, Executive Engineer, Irrigation, North Dinajpur district said: “We have a report that some gaps have been spotted on the embankment at Abdulghata. We have started a process to construct a concrete road on that part of the embankment from Kulick Bridge to the 2nd campus of Raiganj Government Medical College. Very soon work will start. With the construction, the problem of potholes will be resolved.

In the meantime, if required, we will take up emergency repair work.”