Locals demand immediate arrest of accused

In the case of a businessman being stabbed in the throat in the Sakatir Hat area of Bairagir Hat GP in Mathabhanga Block-1, local residents submitted a memorandum to Mathabhanga Police Station on Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The residents insist that swift action is imperative, or they will initiate a larger movement in the coming days.

Jyotirmoy Sarkar, a businessman and neighbour of the victim, recounted the incident, saying: “About a month ago, Jagadish Burman arrived in the Sakatir Hat area on his motorcycle when a group of miscreants intercepted him. They assaulted him with a sharp weapon, slashing his throat, and made off with all his money and belongings. Jagadish was subsequently treated at the Mathabhanga sub-division hospital.

Despite filing complaints with SDPO and Additional SP, the accused remain at large. Last night, local residents apprehended a suspect linked to the incident and reported the matter to the police. However, despite repeated calls, the police did not respond. Consequently, the locals submitted a memorandum to the IC.”