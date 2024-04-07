Locals chant ‘go back’ slogans during Raju Bista’s campaign

Raiganj: During the election campaign Raju Bista, BJP candidate of Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency, faced protests from locals at Chuabari in Chopra of North Dinajpur district on Saturday. The agitating masses showed black flags to him chanting “go back” slogans. An altercation broke out between BJP supporters and the agitators. With the intervention of the police and Central Forces, the situation was brought under control. BJP alleged that the demonstrations were incited by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



The Chopra Block of North Dinajpur district falls in the Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency. On Saturday morning, Raju Bista visited Chopra for election campaigning. In the afternoon when he visited Chuabari, locals started agitating. Priti Ranjan Ghosh, president of TMC Chopra Block, said: “Residents of Chopra did not find the BJP MP in the last five years. He even failed to introduce any development in Chopra so locals were agitated. He was elected from Darjeeling MP seat in 2019. Since his win he has done nothing for Chopra.”

Raju Bista, BJP candidate of Darjeeling Parliamentary constituency, said: “In the last Parliamentary elections, people blessed me. TMC leaders are afraid of the BJP so they created chaos to disrupt my campaign. They had also assembled outsiders to prevent the campaign.”