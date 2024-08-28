Locals call for heritage status for dilapidated Jalpaiguri temple

Jalpaiguri: The ancient temples of Jalpaiguri district are not only bearers of age-old traditions but also serve as the heart of the region’s rich cultural heritage, with their enduring puja rituals. Among these sacred sites is the Kali Mandir at Bamanpara in Kashiabari, located 20 kilometers from Jalpaiguri town. This temple, linked to historical figures Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak, is believed to be over three centuries old. Every year, on the occasion of Kali Puja, idols are crafted and worshiped within the temple’s premises.



Historically, the temple was a modest structure made of bamboo and straw. However, it was later renovated by King Nripendra Narayan Rai Bahadur of Cooch Behar, who gave it its current structure. However, due to a lack of ongoing maintenance, the temple’s condition has significantly deteriorated over the years.

Located near Kashiabari Bazar, after crossing Haldibari Road from Jalpaiguri, the temple once stood beside the Buri Teesta River, which has since moved about a kilometer away. According to local lore, Devi Chaudhurani and Bhavani Pathak frequently traveled along the Teesta River to East Bengal (now Bangladesh) and would stop at this temple to offer prayers.

Shankar Mishra, a local resident whose family has served as priests at the temple for over 150 years, recalled: “Devi Chaudhurani used to navigate through this forested area by boat and offer Puja at this temple during her travels. My ancestors were deeply connected to this temple’s history.”

Kali Puja is still celebrated here, with idols being made and worshiped on the day of the festival. Anup Mishra, another resident, noted: “The idols are immersed before sunrise, maintaining a tradition that has endured for centuries.”

Tirthanath Roy, a young local, expressed concern over the temple’s condition, stating: “Despite its historical importance, the temple remains unrecognised as a heritage site.

The authorities must take action to preserve this cultural landmark.”