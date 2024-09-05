Locals bust sex racket in hotel owned by Congress leader

MALDA: A shocking incident unfolded on Wednesday night when locals exposed an alleged sex racket in the hotel of a prominent local Congress leader in Tentulbari area under Harishchandrapur Police Station. Four individuals were arrested and a woman was rescued from the hotel.



The arrested include Sariful Islam (32 years) Rafiqul Islam (30 years) Ataur Rahaman (24 years) and Akbar Ali (48 years) all from Harishchandrapur.

The controversy began when local residents, suspicious of unusual activity at the hotel, alerted authorities. Police intervention led to chaos, with a sub-inspector sustaining injuries after falling into a drain during the melee. Tensions escalated further when some local youths were detained, causing a confrontation outside the police station.

The hotel belongs to Nur Alam, the son of influential Congress leader Mohammad Moslem and relative of Tahmina Khatun, president of the Harishchandrapur 1 Block Panchayat Samiti, which is under the control of a Congress-CPIM coalition. The Trinamool Congress has accused the Congress of using its influence to conduct illicit activities.

They claim the hotel was rented out to individuals associated with the Congress, who orchestrated the sex racket. Tahmina Khatun said: “The persons who had taken the property on rent were given notice to vacate due to such issues, which led to the current incident.” Kiran Oraon, a local resident, said: “We noticed people entering the hotel during a local Durga Puja event and decided to check inside. What we found confirmed our worst fears.”

Swapan Ali, opposition leader of Harishchandrapur 1 Panchayat Samiti took the opportunity to criticise both the CPIM and Congress, accusing them of engaging in and covering up immoral activities. Meanwhile, hotel owner and Congress leader Mohammad Moslem denied any involvement, claiming he had leased the property to Saddam of Rangaipur and had no knowledge of the ongoing activities.

The police are currently investigating the case to uncover the full extent of the allegations and ensure

order is restored.