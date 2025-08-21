Locals block road over midnight mobile tower installation

Cooch Behar: Tension erupted in Cooch Behar town after locals blocked Kalighat Road No. 1 near the VIP intersection on Wednesday, protesting the alleged illegal installation of a mobile tower at night.

Residents said they had been opposing the tower since the beginning of its installation. Despite repeated objections, work allegedly continued under the cover of darkness. According to locals, they had earlier informed the ward councillor and even the District Magistrate’s office, but no action was taken. Left with no alternative, residents staged a road blockade. “If the tower is installed, radiation will spread and cause harm. Despite repeated complaints, the work is still being carried out at night. That is why we joined today’s blockade. We will continue the protest until the work is stopped,” said Sajal Pal, a local resident.

Following information about the agitation, Cooch Behar Kotwali police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the crowd. The blockade, which lasted for nearly two hours, was withdrawn only after police assurance. When contacted, Cooch Behar Municipality chairman Rabindranath Ghosh said: “I am not aware of the incident. I have heard that locals had blocked the road. The matter will be investigated.”