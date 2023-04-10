Locals block road linking India, Bhutan to protest ‘harassment’ by SSB personnel

banarhat: A group of businessmen and members of the local Truck Owners Association blocked the international road connecting India and Bhutan for almost two hours, bringing vehicular movement to a halt on Monday.

The blockade was organised to protest against the alleged harassment and mistreatment of local residents, especially businessmen of the border areas by the officials and personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), posted on the

India-Bhutan International border along with the check post at Chamurchi.

Bhutan nationals regularly cross the border to purchase essential commodities from India, with many of them depending on the markets of Chamurchi and Banarhat towns. “However, the businessmen of Chamurchi complain that the Bhutan nationals are unable to purchase goods worth more than Rs 3000. Even if they do, the SSB officials detain them on the way back to Bhutan,” stated Sariful Ansari, president, Chamurchi Checkpost Byabsai Samity.

Along with this, the businessmen accused SSB jawans of misbehavior.