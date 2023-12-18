Locals block road demanding compensation or rehabilitation

Siliguri: People to be evicted owing to expansion of National Highway (NH) 31 staged a protest on Monday by blocking NH 31 at Khaprail More area, demanding compensation or rehabilitation. The protest continued for almost two hours.



The police of Matigara Police Station rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Locals threatened that they will organise a larger movement if their demand is not met.

Mira Sahani, a protester said: “Police asked us to evacuate the place but we have been staying here for years. Where will we go? We work as daily wage labourers. We cannot afford buying plots and building houses. If the government wants land, they have to give us compensation or rehabilitation.”

The Central government has begun the expansion work of NH 31 to resolve the traffic congestion issue in Siliguri for which people residing on the land of Public Works Department (PWD) near the road have been asked to evacuate the area.

The people who live near Khaprail More have alleged that the Union government has given compensation to many people who live next to Balasan River but they have not received any money yet.

Meanwhile, Sankar Ghosh, the MLA of Siliguri said that he is unaware of the fact and would check the matter and will try to resolve the issue.