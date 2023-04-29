Local train’s pantograph breaks, services hit

kolkata: Train services in the Howrah-Amta route of the South Eastern Railway (SER) were disrupted after the pantograph of a local train broke on Friday during the office hours.

According to Railway sources, the pantograph broke at around 9:45 am near Kona station due to which train services were disrupted for nearly two hours. According to officials, the repair work was done quickly and services were restored as soon as possible. The officials had somehow taken the local train to the carshed. According to an official, the investigation is going on to understand if the pantograph of the local train broke because of being entangled with a foreign object or if there was some other glitch that led to the incident .