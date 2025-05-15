Local train derails while entering Dum Dum Station

Kolkata: A local train derailed while entering Dum Dum Junction on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic among passengers and briefly disrupting services on the Sealdah-bound route (Down Line).

The incident occurred around 12:15 pm when the 33830 down Bongaon-Sealdah local was approaching platform number 4 of Dum Dum Station. According to Eastern Railway (ER) officials, two wheels of the 12th coach of the 12-coach train slipped off the tracks, causing the train to halt abruptly with a loud jolt. Alarmed by the sudden stop and sound, several passengers jumped out in fear, though no injuries were reported.

“The train was moving at a relatively low speed while entering the platform, which is why there were no casualties or injuries,” said a senior Railway official. The train had departed Bongaon at 10:28 am and was nearing the end of its journey when the derailment occurred. Railway authorities responded swiftly. Passengers were safely evacuated and transferred to another train headed to Sealdah. The Accident Relief Train (ART) arrived at the site by 12:30 pm and re-railing operations began immediately. The derailed wheels were re-railed by 1:38 pm and services resumed shortly thereafter.

Platform 4 remained closed during the operation, causing temporary disruptions. The Hasnabad local was held at Dum Dum Cantonment, while the Gobardanga and another Bongaon local were halted at Birati and Madhyamgram, respectively. However, there was no impact on overall movement, as the affected trains were rerouted through other platforms. “During the re-railing work, overall train movement continued via platforms 1, 2, 3, 5 and two loop lines. There was no significant bunching of trains, as the incident didn’t impact other lines,” confirmed Ekalabya Chakraborty, Senior Public Relations Officer of Sealdah Division. Eyewitnesses described a sudden jolt before the train stopped. Regular commuters expressed concern over safety, noting that a higher speed could have resulted in a serious accident.

Eastern Railway has launched a detailed inquiry to determine the cause. “We are closely examining all possible factors — including track condition, point mechanism, train speed and signal operations — to understand what led to the incident,” said a Railway spokesperson.