Local train derails at Shalimar Rly Stn

Kolkata: Panic spread at Shalimar Railway Station in Howrah after a local train got derailed at a platform on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning, a local train was going to Shalimar station from Santragachi. After entering platform number 3, a compartment of the train somehow derailed.

As a consequence, the body of the train came in contact with the platform edge and moved for a few meters before coming to a halt.

Though there was no one present inside the train, the passengers waiting at the platform panicked and started running to a safe spot to avoid any injury.

Immediately, the station manager informed his superiors and concerned departments about the incident.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities have informed that no one was injured as the train was empty. A portion of the platform got damaged.

After almost three hours, the train was rerailed and taken away. Meanwhile, another local train was replaced with the one that derailed. An investigation has started to find out why the train got derailed.