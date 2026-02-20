Local residents flag dumper movement as Bodaganj–Gajoldoba rd nears completion

Jalpaiguri: The 12.46-km road connecting Bodaganj to Gajoldoba Canal More is nearing completion at Rs 14.30 crore. However, even before the final bituminous layer is laid, residents have raised concerns over the continued movement of heavy dumpers on the stretch.

The project, which is being executed by the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) under the Zilla Parishad with funds from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), is expected to be completed by mid-April. According to locals, no height barriers have been installed to restrict sand and stone-laden trucks. “Earlier, the road was repaired, but heavy dumpers damaged it within months. If strict measures are not taken, the same thing will happen again,” said Ramesh Das, a resident of Bodaganj.

“This road is important for daily commuters, students and patients. Passenger vehicles should be allowed, but overloaded dumpers must be stopped,” said Bhabatosh Roy, another resident.

Residents fear that restrictions on dumper movement through the Gajoldoba Teesta Barrage may divert sand-laden vehicles to this route, increasing pressure on the newly widened road.

The stretch connects Bodaganj to the Bhorer Alo Police Outpost in Gajoldoba. Initially a narrow rural pathway in the Teesta riverine belt, it was later brought under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Although repairs worth Rs. 1 crore were undertaken earlier, heavy vehicle movement led to rapid deterioration. The Jalpaiguri Tour Operator Welfare Association and Jalpaiguri Nagarik Mancha had repeatedly demanded repairs, citing tourism concerns. In 2023, the issue was raised before the Chief Secretary, leading to the preparation of a Detailed Project Report.

Executive Engineer Bankim Sarkar of WBSRDA said: “The road has been widened from 3.35 metres to 5.5 metres. While pitch rolling is complete, the bituminous layer, signage and painting work remain pending.” He also confirmed that no directive has been issued to install height barriers.