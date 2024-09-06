Local lotus cultivation reduces costs and meets festival demand: Balurghat grower

BALURGHAT: Surajit Sarkar, a resident of Boaldar village in Balurghat block, has turned his fish-farming pond into a profitable lotus cultivation venture. What started as a simple experiment has now blossomed into a thriving business. Surajit initially focused on fish farming but decided to plant a single lotus in his pond a year ago. That single plant soon multiplied, transforming the pond intoa sea of blooming lotuses.



In a conversation with Millennium Post, Surajit explained his journey: “I used to focus solely on fish farming but about a year ago, I planted one lotus plant as an experiment. Now, my pond is filled with lotuses. The lotus plants, both fresh and decayed, serve as excellent food for the fish, particularly Rohu fish. The growth of the fish has also improved because of this. Moreover, lotus cultivation reduces the need for separate feeding of the fish, making the entire operation more profitable.”

Surajit pointed out that lotus cultivation is rare in South Dinajpur, despite the high demand for the flowers, especially during festivals. He explained: “Durga Puja is around the corner, and organisers need 108 lotus flowers for Sandhi Puja. I have already received orders from various puja committees. Typically, lotuses are brought in from Kolkata and the price shoots up to Rs 70-Rs 80 per flower during puja season, making it unaffordable for many. However, I sell my lotuses for Rs 20-Rs 30 in the local market, which is reasonable.”

Surajit urged for government support to expand his lotus cultivation, noting high demand during festivals like Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja. Local florist Mahadeb Saha echoed concerns about high lotus prices, citing the cost of sourcing from Kolkata and Howrah.

He emphasised that local cultivation would benefit both buyers and sellers.