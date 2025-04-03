Local garment traders struggle as shopping malls dominate ‘Chaitra’ sale

BALURGHAT: Balurghat’s garment shops and ready-made garment sellers are facing a severe business downturn this ‘Chaitra’ sale, as the rise of shopping malls overshadows local markets. With the Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) approaching, large shopping malls are drawing large crowds leaving small vendors in distress.

Over the past few years, four to five shopping malls have emerged in Balurghat, offering attractive discounts before major festivals. Lured by these offers, customers are flocking to these malls, bypassing traditional local shops. With just two weeks left for ‘Poila Baisakh’, local shopkeepers and street vendors are experiencing dwindling footfall, leading to major financial losses.

It was an altogether different scenario a few years ago. Local shops used to be packed with buyers, leaving little time for shopkeepers to rest. Businesses thrived, operating from early morning until late at night. However, things have changed drastically with the aggressive discount strategies of shopping malls, shifting customer preferences away from small traders.

Ranjit Sarkar, a ready-made garment seller in Balurghat, expressed his concern: “With multiple shopping malls in town, customers are drawn towards them, making our business suffer. A few years back, handling the crowd was challenging but now, we barely get ten customers a day.” Another trader, Mahadev Haldar, echoed similar sentiments: “With new shopping malls opening in this small town, the Chaitra Sale market has declined. However, I hope for better sales in the final ten days.” Despite the dominance of malls, some buyers still prefer traditional markets. Housewife Dolly Mukherjee believes that while malls offer discounts, they come with conditions. She prefers street shops where bargaining allows for further savings. Similarly, Supriya Sarkar finds better deals in local stores for essential items like curtains and children’s clothing.

On the other hand, government employee Debajyoti Mondal prefers malls for convenience, citing time constraints and the advantage of finding multiple products under one roof with heavy discounts. As Balurghat’s retail landscape changes, small traders hope for a last-minute surge in buyers before ‘Poila Baisakh’ to salvage their businesses.