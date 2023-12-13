‘Local drivers not allowing Siliguri luxury taxis in Darj’

The scenic hill town of Darjeeling is currently grappling with a transport issue that has emerged in the aftermath of the issuance of Bengal permits. The luxury taxi drivers of Siliguri have alleged that local drivers and syndicates in Darjeeling are reportedly threatening outside drivers not to ply vehicles for sightseeing in Darjeeling.

Such allegations were raised in a news conference in Siliguri Journalist’s Club on Wednesday by drivers from Siliguri. The drivers added that the matter has been brought to the notice of the District Magistrate of Darjeeling along with the Darjeeling Police. They want the administration to take stern action against this.

Bapan Mandal, a taxi driver of Siliguri Tourist Cab Transporters said: “Many tourists book our cabs from Siliguri for a Darjeeling tour.

Mostly, we book package tours, including local sightseeing in Darjeeling. When we go to Darjeeling with tourists, the local drivers of Darjeeling stop us. They ask us to drop the tourists there and allow them to take the tourists for sightseeing in their vehicles.

Often, they charge us money. We want the police and administration to take strict action against this.”

According to the drivers, a group of local youths have created syndicates in different areas of Darjeeling. Similar incidents are taking place in Kalimpong, Lava and other places too, alleged the drivers from Siliguri. The drivers from outside have to dish out Rs 500 if they have to use their own vehicles for local sightseeing.

Some drivers said that if this continues, they will be compelled to stop Darjeeling taxis from doing local trips in the plains.

There are more than 2500 deluxe taxis that ply between Darjeeling and Siliguri.

The Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators’ Association (EHTTOA) have decided to take up the matter. Sandipan Ghosh, the Secretary of EHTTOA said: “Earlier, the drivers faced similar issues in Sikkim, but Sikkim is a separate state. Siliguri is a part of Darjeeling.

All the drivers have their permit. How can this happen in the same state? The drivers have to pay hefty amounts for insurance, permit, and tax.

If they do not allow the local drivers to ply with tourists, it will affect their livelihoods and they will face huge losses. This cannot be accepted in any way. Therefore, we need the administration to take this issue seriously.”