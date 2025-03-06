Loan agent arrested in Haltu suicide case

Kolkata: The police on Wednesday night arrested a man in connection with the Haltu suicide case.

The accused identified as Chanchal Mukhopadhyay is a loan agent who had arranged a loan for Somnath Roy from a nationalised bank. He was produced at the Alipore Court on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till March 12.

According to sources, Mukhopadhyay had arranged a loan of about Rs 10 lakh for Somnath.

As the deceased was not repaying the loan and its interest, Mukhopadhyay allegedly used to pressurise Somnath.

It is also alleged that recently Mukhopadhyay visited Somnath and humiliated him for not repaying the loan. On Wednesday, Mukhopadhyay was summoned by the police for interrogation. After several hours of grilling, he was arrested.

On Wednesday, police informed that as per the verbal opinion of the autopsy surgeon, Somnath and his wife had committed suicide while the cause of death of the minor boy was asphyxia.

After initiating the probe, police had found a suicide note written on the wall of the room alleging dispute over property and the allegations were made against Somnath’s maternal uncle Pradip Kumar Ghosal.

Mukhopadhyay’s name was also mentioned there. Earlier, Pradip and his wife Nilima were arrested and remanded to police custody till March 12.