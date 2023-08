: Foresters of Dabgram range of Baikunthapur forest division arrested a person with illegal timber. On Tuesday night, based on a tip off, the forest workers of Dabgram range raided the locality in front of Gaudiya Math, near Burdwan Road, in Siliguri. There they seized a pick-up-van. Four blocks of illegal sal timber was confiscated. Pulak Mandal, a resident of Khaspara, Keshtapur, Bagdogra has been arrested. The timbers were being smuggled from Siliguri to Bihar.