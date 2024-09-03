Lizard found in Anganwadi food: Parents stage protest

BALURGHAT: A lizard was found in the Khichdi (food item made from rice and lentils) served at an Anganwadi Centre in Baidyanathpara, Balurghat block, leading to a protest by the parents on Monday morning.



As soon as the lizard was spotted, the Anganwadi teacher, Lata Biswas, promptly visited the homes of the children and instructed the parents not to consume the Khichdi. However, a few children had already consumed the food and they were immediately taken to the hospital.

Local residents have alleged that substandard materials are regularly being used for cooking the children’s meals. Additionally, the kitchen has become dilapidated, further aggravating the situation. This led to a wave of anger among other parents, who also brought the food back and protested at the Anganwadi Centre.

The Balurghat Block administration has assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

BDO, Balurghat block, Sambal Kumar Jha said: “We are investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, the dilapidated condition of the Anganwadi Centre, with garbage strewn all over, has also drawn the ire of the parents.