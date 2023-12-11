Livestock Development Corporation starts duck integration project

Kolkata: With duck meat becoming a popular choice among people, West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Ltd (WBLDCL) has started a duck integration project, keeping in view the placement, rearing, lifting and marketing of ‘White Pekin’ broiler duck.



“Duck meat is gradually getting popular as a gourmet. Moreover, there is a custom in many parts of Bengal to consume duck meat on special occasions. Hence, we have started a duck integration project under the operational control of our Broiler Integration Programme (BIP)-South Bengal following its successful implementation,” a senior official of WBLDCL said.

About 5380 ducklings were placed at six farms across North 24-Parganas and Nadia with the objective of supplying good quality duck at Haringhata meat plant for meat processing. Later, it will be sold for consumers under the brand name ‘Haringhata Meat.’

“The duck feathers will be used in the shuttlecock industry at Uluberia, Howrah,” the official added. Akin to the BIP, the duck integration project reduces production cost and the chances of disease spread. The farmers get payments on time and stay employed throughout the year. This project helps boost employment generation in rural areas. It is expected that approximately 120 farmers will benefit from this project in the near future.

WBLDCL has developed broiler breeding farms and poultry feed plants for the supply of the key instruments for broiler bird rearing in the BIP. The project is running in a digitalised manner, delivering hygienic, wholesome meat to the consumers. Farmers are assured regarding the quality of chicks, feed, management of birds, and marketing of ready birds in proper time. The entire programme is monitored through a customised Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, and payments are made to the farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Farmers are earning around Rs 12,500 per month.

WBLDCL acts as a facilitator both in backward and forward linkages in this project. About 11 districts, including West Midnapore, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Malda, Bankura, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Nadia, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and Murshidabad come under the purview of the scheme.