Lives being lost in transit, Mamata tells dist hosps

Kolkata: Around 5,213 children have been infected with seasonal virus so far out of which only 12 cases were of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI). Out of these, only two Adenovirus deaths have been reported so far in Bengal.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the district hospitals not to refer children suffering from infection to the city hospitals despite having infrastructure as it is leading to more deaths.

More than 5,000 beds have been put in place and also 600 paediatricians have been made ready to handle the situation, Banerjee said.

She also added that many children are dying because of a long transit. Many of these patients are underweight and suffering from malnutrition. She said deaths are sometimes caused due to seasonal viruses every year. She urged people not to panic as the state is ready to combat the situation.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

Giving statistics, the Chief Secretary said so far, as many as 5,213 children have been infected with seasonal virus, out of which only 12 cases were of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI).

“Seasonal changes cause viral infections in children during this time of the year. It is common in other states also. Most of them are suffering from a normal fever. The state has already issued standard protocols for treatment. Panic is being spread and as a result, the district hospitals are sending patients to the city. A meeting was held on Thursday evening where all the medical college authorities took part,” Dwivedi said.

The Chief Minister said even a child’s death is unfortunate. Many of these children die as they are born underweight and due to the low level of immunity. “We have already placed more than 2,500 SNCU beds, 4,000-5,000 SNSU and many PICUs and NICCUs. A panic is being spread at various levels. Some private hospitals get the advantage of doing their business in this situation,” Banerjee stated.

The Chief Minister also said: “Out of 12 ARI victims, only two children died of Adenovirus. Ten others died of comorbidities. Some were suffering from sepsis while some others were victims of repeated attacks of infection. One Adenovirus death occurred in Calcutta National Medical College while the other happened in Chittaranjan Hospital. Some children died of pulmonary hemorrhage and underweight.”

“More than 5,000 beds have been arranged in 121 hospitals in the state having facilities for management of paediatric Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI), with 600 paediatricians in position. Number of beds dedicated to attending paediatric ARIs are further being increased as per the situation,” said a press statement issued by the state government on Wednesday.

It was learnt that three children died at Dr BC Roy Hospital and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital since Wednesday night. Two children died at Dr BC Roy Hospital on Wednesday while two others died at Calcutta Medical College.