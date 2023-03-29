Livelihood shift: Tribal women turn to making vermicompost

With the aim to avoid chemical fertiliser while growing crops and vegetables, South Dinajpur district Agriculture department is now encouraging the farmers to use vermicompost fertiliser in Balurghat block. Meanwhile, tribal women are also being trained to make vermicompost in the block for having an alternative livelihood.

A senior official of South Dinajpur Agriculture department said: “Vermicompost is highly organic and contains no chemicals. It is known to be eco-friendly as it is made from earthworms. Crops produced with this fertiliser are highly nutritious and of excellent quality. As a result, these crops fetch good prices in the market. Apart from this, it is economical.”

At present a voluntary organisation with the support of the concerned district Agriculture department has come forward to make women economically independent through training in several tribal-dominated areas including Balurghat.

One of the members of the organisation said that several steps have been taken to make the tribal women financially independent in the production of vermicompost or earthworm fertiliser through the training of the tribal women in the agricultural main areas covering Bhushila and Bhatpara of Balurghat block.

According to him, it is this voluntary organisation that buys the vermicompost fertiliser produced by these tribal women and markets it. Likewise, their presence has also been an effort to empower more women to become self-sufficient.