Livelihood boost: Integrated Textile Park to come up in Raiganj on 33.57 acre

An Integrated Textile Park is all set to come up at Raiganj. It will come up on the land under the Raiganj Spinning Mill located in Karnajora. All Government school uniforms of the North Dinajpur district will be produced here.

The State government has already handed over the spinning mill land to West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation for this. The textile park will be built on the land measuring 33.57 acre.

Sunil Chandra Sarkar, officer of North Dinajpur District Industries Centre, said: “The spinning mill has its own building. A part of that building has been given to Tantuj. Tantuj will build a power loom project there. A total of 48 automatic machines will be installed in this project. Installation of 12 machines has started. Very soon installation of the remaining 36 machines will also commence. All government school uniforms of the district will be produced here.”

Purnendu Dey, Forest and Land Karmadhkshya, North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad stated: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed that an integrated textile park should come up on the existing land under the Mill. Accordingly, the work has started. Once this park is operational, the entire region will benefit economically and employment opportunities will increase.”

Since 2012, Raiganj Spinning Mill has been closed. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has rehabilitated the mill workers in other government departments. According to district administration, a total of 86 plots had been earmarked for the textile park.

Saikat Dutta, Joint Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department, Shankar Sarkar, Joint Director of Textiles Department, Technical Expert Ajit Dey Sarkar have already visited to observe the progress of the work.