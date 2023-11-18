Live screening to cricket-inspired snacks, city malls & clubs gear up for WC final

Kolkata: Malls and clubs in the city to screen the ICC men’s cricket World Cup final between India and Australia to ensure that the fans do not miss out on the exuberant feeling of watching it at a stadium.



The excitement for the match, which is going to be played out at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, runs high amongst the cricket fans in the city. At Acropolis Mall, the match screening will start at 2 pm and continue till the match ends.

“The fine dining restaurants at Acropolis Mall already have provided some exciting offers in food and beverage at a special price for the match revellers. Every restaurant is offering a tripping drink at a special price and a beer bucket at a discounted rate . There will be no props but counters at the atrium are selling India jerseys to add to the zing and excitement during the final match praying for India’s win,” K Vijayan, GM of Acropolis Mall said.

Even Princeton Club have announced a special live screening of the match. The live screening of the World Cup final will be hosted at two banquets within the club, each with a seating capacity of 175 people. Restaurant service will be available in both banquets, and the staff will be wearing Indian jerseys, enhancing the patriotic spirit.

The club has curated a special snack menu for the spectators to savour while enjoying the nail-biting moments of the much-anticipated cricket clash. The food menu will have dishes reflecting the various technical details of the sport like “Square Off” Nawabi Paneer Tikka, Googly Cheese Chicken Seekh Kebab and “Third Empire” Parica Fish Chunks with mustard mayo. It will be priced between Rs 220 and Rs 390.

Sanjay Karmakar, Manager of Operations at Princeton Club said: “We hope our members and guests will appreciate our effort to add zing to the excitement of the World Cup final. The thrill and nail-biting moments will unfold on our high-definition screens, creating an immersive experience for every pas-sionate cricket lover. The club has also curated a special menu for the World Cup final to entertain our members and guests. Our street food fest will

also be there that time catching the fancy of foodies.”