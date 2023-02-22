Live demonstration of robotic surgery held for docs

KOLKATA: In a first-of-its-kind awareness conference in eastern India, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah hosted a live robotics surgery for doctors. The surgery was performed at the hospital and its live feed was transmitted to Lalit Great Eastern Hotel via VPN. It was shown at a live Workshop on ‘Robotic Surgery in Gynaecology: The New Horizon.’ The purpose was to demonstrate how robotic surgery is handled from



every angle, particularly for oncology, since there have been instances of effective robotic surgery performed during cancer surgeries.

It was an awareness workshop, designed to raise awareness, mostly for the district doctors who attended the conference to discover how robotic surgery benefits doctors as well. Basudev Mukherjee and Kalidas Bakshi served as chairpersons for this workshop. Speaking at the event, KaustavBasu, Gynaecological Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said: “This workshop will be a great learning experience for the gynaecologists and other surgeons of this region to experience and learn robotic surgery as this is the future. The benefits of robotic surgery include smaller scar, less pain, blood loss, quicker return to normal life, shorter hospital stay, faster recovery, lower risk of adverse side effects, among others.”

Ashim Kumar, Facility Director, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said: “Robotic Surgery has grown over the years and it is being used around the world now. I believe that it will be a great learning experience for all the doctors who are present here to attend the live workshop.” The NABH accredited hospital offers tertiary care services in 44 specialties, which includes Cardiac Sciences, Pediatrics and Advanced Pediatric ICU Services, Neurosciences, Renal Sciences, Gynecology, Interventional Radiology, Interventional Neurology, Oncology Services, Orthopedics, among others.