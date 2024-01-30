Little Magazines shine at Kolkata Book Fair

KOLKATA: Alone in the stall, Dipanjan Das was diligently arranging the new releases. As the editor of Kochi Pata, his small magazine publication, for three years, Das sees the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair as the prime platform for publicity.



“The Kolkata Book Fair is our key showcase for new releases, a gathering that helps us connect with readers throughout the year,” he said.

The Kolkata Book Fair, which saw a footfall of over four lakhs on Sunday, brought joy to small magazine publishers. This year, the Publishers and Booksellers Guild has allotted more space for little magazines, with over 200 participating in the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair. Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, honourary general secretary, Guild said: “We’ve ensured ample space for little magazines, accommodating as many as possible in our efforts to support this vibrant community.”

Before the Kolkata Book Fair, 460 little magazine publishers gathered at the Literary Festival & Little Magazine Fair at the Rabindra Sadan-Nandan premises. They appreciate the state government’s facilities at Rabindra Sadan but also openly acknowledge the year-round publicity they get from the book fair.

“The Kolkata Book Fair 2024 is the largest ever, surpassing 1,000 stalls. We’ve attended district book fairs and those outside the state, but nowhere else do we experience the exposure we get at the Kolkata Book Fair,” said Dibyendu Ghosh from Darabar Jaiga.

Meanwhile, little magazine publishers are delighted with the extended holiday that started on January 26. The three-day break, which concluded on Sunday, brought them joy as they witnessed increased sales and a footfall of four lakhs.