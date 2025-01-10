Literary Festival and Little Magazine fair kicks off in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Paschimbanga Bangla Academy, in collaboration with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), organised the “Uttarer Hawa” Literary Festival and Little Magazine Fair at Siliguri College Ground on Friday. The three-day event, which will run till January 12, aims to showcase the literary talents of North Bengal.

The festival was inaugurated by Bratya Basu, state Education minister, with dignitaries, including ministers Golam Rabbani, Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State, Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality along with the Mayor of Siliguri in attendance. During the inaugural programme, Basu emphasised the state’s commitment to education. “Today, the Central government issued a survey report showing that there are no dropouts up to Class VIII in Bengal. Despite not receiving funds for the mid-day meal scheme from the Union government, we have continued providing meals in all schools,” he said. He also addressed the challenges faced by the Bengali-medium schools due to the growing preference for English-medium education.

“We are raising awareness about the importance of the mother tongue. A workshop will be held in Siliguri on Saturday with teachers from various schools to strengthen education in Bengali-medium institutions,” he added.

When asked about the appointment of a vice-chancellor at the University of North Bengal, Basu clarified: “The former vice-chancellor appointed by the Governor has not submitted the necessary requisition. This has created complications. We are working to resolve the matter at the earliest and the appointment will take place.”

On the issue of college elections, he stated that an announcement would be made soon after discussing with the Chief Minister. The fair features 65 stalls from districts across North Bengal, offering a wide array of small books and magazines.