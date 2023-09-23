List of reps for search committee to be submitted to SC ready: Governor

Kolkata: The list of representatives for the search committee to be submitted to the Supreme Court on September 25 has been prepared, according to the instructions of the Apex Court, Governor C V Ananda Bose informed on Friday. However, he did not reveal any names on this mentioned list.



On September 15, the Supreme Court directed the state government, University Grant Commission (UGC) and Chancellor to send three to five names. It was further mentioned that SC will constitute the search committee to appoint the permanent Vice-Chancellors.

The case is going to be heard again on September 27. A news agency reported that the Bench on September 15 observed that both the state and the Governor need to take the initiative by putting aside differences and focus on the improvement of educational institutions in the state. Ananda Bose is also the Chancellor of state universities.

The state Education minister had earlier stated that complying with the court’s direction, they will give their nominees for the search committee. He had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “After receiving no response from the Chancellor and UGC to the requests of State, SC displeased with the Chancellor, expressed concern for the education system in Bengal, stating interim measures can’t continue. Court took it upon itself to form a search committee. State, Chancellor and UGC to give 3-5 nominees

in a week.”