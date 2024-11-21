Liquor smuggling racket busted; one held, liquor worth Rs 42L seized

Darjeeling: In a major breakthrough, the Jalpaiguri Excise Division unearthed a major smuggling racket in Darjeeling and seized a huge quantity of non-duty paid Sikkim liquor. The seized liquor, including beer, is worth Rs 42,33,000. One person has also been arrested.

“Based on source information, a large contingent started our journey for the Hills at around 1 am.

From the wee hours, we conducted raids at the Old Super Market, Motor Stand, Darjeeling. From the Sital restaurant and an illegal godown, we seized huge quantities of liquor worth Rs 42,33,000. One Sujal Rai, owner of the restaurant, was also arrested.

He was produced in court and sent to jail custody,” stated Sujit Das, Special Commissioner of Revenue, Jalpaiguri Excise Division, while talking to Millennium Post. Das had led this operation.

More than 175 cases of beer and other liquor were seized. “In the Darjeeling Hills, there is a clandestine source and smuggling racket of non-duty paid Sikkim-made liquor. The process to unearth and end this racket is on,” added the Special Commissioner.

The smuggling of Sikkim liquor into Darjeeling is driven by differences in pricing, taxes and regulatory controls between the two regions.

Liquor from Sikkim is typically cheaper due to lower excise duties, making it a lucrative option for illegal distribution networks in nearby areas like Darjeeling.

“This illicit trade harms local businesses, deprives the government of revenue and can pose health risks and even liquor deaths due to the lack of quality control of the smuggled products,” said Das.

The difficult hilly terrain makes it even more easy for the bootleggers to operate. This liquor usually finds its way to unlicensed drinking holes and eateries.