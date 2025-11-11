‘Liquor prices in Bengal set to rise from December 1’

Kolkata: Liquor prices in Bengal are all set to rise ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, according to a new notification issued by the state Excise department. The order clearly states that the revised excise duty will come into force from December 1, leading to a price increase across all Indian-made and foreign liquor brands. However, the price of beer will remain unchanged as of now.

According to an official in the Excise department, the revised duty will apply to all categories of Indian-made liquor (IML) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), which are both manufactured domestically but differ in style. However, beer will be priced the same.

In case of IMFL, a 180-ml bottle will see a hike of around Rs 10 while in case of 750-ml bottle, the price rise will be in the range of Rs 20-50. For IML, the increase will be around Rs 10 for both 350 ml and 600 ml bottles.

The price of IML and IMFL had increased marginally last year while the price of beer had witnessed a substantial hike. Hence, the price of beer will remain the same as of now. Beer is the highest consumed liquor in terms of volume while in terms of revenue, IMFL is the highest.

The alcohol content in beer is less than that of IML and IMFL. Moderate beer consumption can offer several health benefits, including providing B vitamins and minerals, potentially lowering the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, strengthening bones due to silicon content and helping to prevent kidney stones.

“If a section of consumers, particularly the young generation, shift from hard liquor to beer because of this price hike, it will have a beneficial effect on health,” said an official.

As per estimates of the state Finance department, the state may lose a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore by the end of this ongoing fiscal in comparison to 2024-25 in the backdrop of reforms coming in place from September 22. In this context, the state exchequer will be boosted with the increase in liquor price.

However, with the public expected to buy more goods leading to an increased demand with the reforms in place, the revenue will rise from the next financial year 2026-27.

The department has instructed all manufacturers, distributors and wholesale vendors to sell off their existing stock by November 30.

Liquor sold after that date must adhere to the new pricing system. Any unsold stock as of the end of November will automatically come under the revised duty structure.

Each bottle sold after December 1 must carry a corrected price label (MRP sticker) clearly reflecting the updated rate, ensuring transparency for consumers.