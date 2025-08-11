Liquid gold in a cup: Rs 1L a kilo tea unveiled in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: The Majherdabri Tea Estate in the Alipurduar district has brewed up a world-class indulgence with the launch of “Gold Tea,” a premium, gold-infused blend priced at a staggering Rs 1 lakh per kilogram, placing it among the costliest teas globally.

The official launch took place on Monday at the estate’s elegant tea lounge. The speciality tea, laced with edible gold and enriched with the natural aroma of rose petals, is crafted using closely guarded techniques. Initially available in two flavours, it is aimed squarely at luxury markets in the Arab world, with expansion plans for Europe.

Chinmoy Dhar, General Manager of Majherdabri Tea Estate, revealed little about the blending process, calling it “a closely guarded secret.”

He added: “The tea industry has faced a very difficult phase in recent years. To survive in a competitive market, innovation is essential. We try to introduce new blends almost every year, and this time, our latest creation is Gold Tea.”

The estate claims that regular consumption of Gold Tea can boost immunity, aid digestion and enhance skin smoothness.

Given its high value, security has been stepped up at the factory, located near National Highway 31/C in the Alipurduar district.

Gold Tea is set to make its global debut at an upcoming international trade fair in Dubai—a step that could secure Majherdabri Tea Estate’s place among the elite names in the world of luxury beverages.