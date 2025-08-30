Lions District 322F launches business network in Siliguri

Siliguri: Lions District 322F has launched the Lions Business Network (LBN), an exclusive platform aimed at combining professional growth with the fellowship and service values of Lionism.

The initiative introduces two new chapters—Lions Sampark (Evening Chapter) led by Lion Pooja Agarwal, inaugurated on August 29, and Lions Pioneer (Morning Chapter) led by Lion Naveen Parakh, inaugurated on August 30.

The ceremonies were graced by LCIF Trustee & Constitutional Area Leader PID Lion GS Hora as inaugurator, District Governor Lion Suresh Agarwal as Chief Guest, along with senior Lion leaders as Guests of Honor and Special Invitees.

District 322F leadership said the LBN would serve as a structured forum for members to “Meet – Greet – Grow”, encouraging collaboration, mentorship and entrepreneurship. The move marks a significant step in integrating business fellowship within the Lions movement, reinforcing their motto: We Serve.