Lions Club of Uttorayon Queens launch their adopted village

The Lions Club of Uttorayon Queens on Tuesday launched their adopted village with many other programmes and social acitivites.

Lions Uttorayon Queens adopted village Sauna Dhura on the outskirts of Siliguri in New Chumta area and also inaugurated a solar lamp post in the adopted village.

The village adoption and lamp post was inaugurated by Lions District 322F DG Suresh Sinhal. Also present were VDG 2 Suresh Agarwal, Cabinet secretary Sandeep Agarwal, DC village Nita Saha, GET Naresh Periwal, Panchayat Pradhan Anjali Tutu and others.

On this occasion, the club also organised a free eye screening camp for children and adults in their adopted School New Chamta Hindi PrathmikVidyalaya, Sukna.

In the club, gifts to all children of school were distributed and food for all was organised. DG Suresh Sinhal appreciated the project

undertaken by the Lions Queens and said that the way queens has designed projects for their adopted village and school

is truly remarkable.

Club president Pooja Agarwal said that they have undertaken plans to develop Sauna Dhura — our adopted village — into a Queens Model Village wherein we have installed solar light lamp post in the village lane and next, as per demands of villagers we are

constructing a temple and we will also build washroom for ladies, safe and pure drinking water, adult literacy center and others in the village to make it model village.

“Since there is a need for toilet, we are constructing it in the school and will also remodel the school so that the child studying in school find hygienic environment for studying,” Club president Pooja Agarwal added.

School Principal Rajesh Bara, president of Lions EN-Power Pooja Jha were also present. Lions Queens Secretary Sonal Agarwal, Treasurer Pritha Agarwal and others Queens Members actively participated in the programme.