Lions Club holds Rising Star Installation

Siliguri: The Lions Club of Siliguri Rising Star held its 5th Installation Ceremony for the 2024-25 Lionistic year at a hotel in Siliguri.

Lion Mukesh Soni took charge as President, with Lion Payal Saxaria was appointed the Secretary. The oath was administered by PDG Lion Shravan Chaudhary. Attendees included District Governor Lion Deepak Agarwal, First Lady Lion Sonia Agarwal, Cabinet Secretary Lion Asha Agarwal, special guest and social worker Lion Ravindra Jain, and Cabinet Treasurer Lion Alok Kumar. The event saw the outgoing team, led by President Rajiv Chachan, officially transfer responsibilities to the new committee and receive mementoes for their exemplary service.