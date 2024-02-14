‘Lions brought to Bengal Safari from Tripura have adjusted well’

The lion couple from Tripura is doing fine at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri and have adjusted to the new surroundings, to the relief of the authorities. They were released in separate open enclosures on Wednesday. Sources state that the Forest department could be sending a request to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to name the couple, as she has done in the past, including the Royal Bengal Tiger cubs born in Bengal Safari Park.

A green corridor was created to bring in a pair of lions, a pair of spectacled langurs, a pair of leopard cats and 2 pairs of black bucks from the Sepahijala Zoological park in Bishalgarh, Tripura to the Bengal Safari Park. The animals started their journey in special ambulances from Tripura on February 10 and arrived at the Bengal Safari Park on February 12.

The lion Akbar is 7 years 8 months old and the lioness Sita is 5 years 6 months old. Both the animals are zoo bred, having been born in the Sepahijala Zoo.

“The animals are in good health. We were worried that they could have joint pains owing to the long hours of travelling. However, it was a relief to see that they are not showing any such symptoms. The lion and lioness were released in two separate open enclosures. They seem to be doing good in the new environment. Their digestive system is functioning normally with the lion having consumed 8.5 kg of meat on Tuesday and the lioness 7.5 kg,” stated Sourav Chowdhury, Member Secretary, State Zoo Authority, talking to Millennium Post.

The Safari Park has asked for the treatment regime of the two lions from the Tripura Zoo. “Meanwhile we have administered Feline Distemper Vaccine,” added Chowdhury.

It will take nearly two months for the lion couple to be released in the display area for the lion safari, depending on their adaptability. “We have to do trial runs of vehicles through the Safari to see how they react to the sound of vehicles. The safari will depend on this,” stated Chowdhury. Out of the 297 hectares of the park, 20 hectares has been set aside for the Lion Safari.