Lionel Messi sends signed jersey and best wishes to Mamata

Kolkata: Two days ahead of her scheduled tour to London, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday received a personally signed jersey from the football legend Lionel Messi who has sent it from Argentina with his best wishes.

The jersey was presented to the Chief Minister at Kolkata’s Nawab Ali Park Dawat-e-Iftar, where state minister Firhad Hakim shared the news. Messi had previously given her a signed Barcelona jersey in 2018 for successfully hosting the Under-17 World Cup.

“Yet another moment of pride for Bengal, Lionel Messi has signed his jersey and sent it all the way from Argentina for the Chief Minister Banerjee along with his best wishes. We thank him for his regards,” Hakim said. “His latest gesture once again reflects Bengal’s deep connection with global icons and reaffirms Banerjee’s place as a leader respected far beyond political borders,” reads a press statement.

Meanwhile, there has been a growing excitement over Banerjee’s lecture at Oxford University’s Kellogg College.

Besides this she also received invitations from two other prestigious UK institutions—the London School of Economics (LSE) and Queen Mary University’s Mile End Institute.