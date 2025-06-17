Linking Abdulghata to Karnajor: Road construction begins

Raiganj: The North Dinajpur district administration has started the construction of a crucial 5.1 km road linking Abdulghata (Raiganj Government Medical College’s 2nd campus) to Karnajora, the district headquarters, via Sialmoni, Chaditala, West Udaipur, Bijgram, Bogram and Pirojpur.

This initiative, financed by Rs 3.14 crore from the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency, aims to serve as a reliable alternative route if disruptions occur on the existing 4 km stretch of Raiganj–Balurghat State Highway leading up to Siliguri More in Raiganj.

Simultaneously, approximately 1 km of roadway along the Kulik River dam from Abdulghata to the Kulik Bridge on old NH‑34 has already been completed.

This segment enhances connectivity from the college campus directly to the national highway. Karnajora, positioned just off the State Highway, suffers from frequent bottlenecks. Until now, a single route existed between Raiganj and the headquarters.

This new thoroughfare will do away with congestion and ensure uninterrupted access for vehicles, especially during emergencies or roadblocks.

Mahen Barman, a local resident, said: “After the construction of this road from Abdulghata (Raiganj Government Medical College Campus) to Karnajora, we will have a scope to reach Karnajora without hazards.

The construction of the new road will also bring prosperity to our locality. We are happy with the district administrative officials for this initiative.”

Surendra Kumar Meena, the District Magistrate, stated: “The construction work has commenced in full swing. The agency has been told to complete the road in 12 months. This new road will be regarded as an alternative main road between Raiganj and Karnajora.

Residents from Karandighi, Dalkhola, Goalpokhar, Chakulia and Islampur will have a shorter route to reach Karnajora, avoiding any traffic congestion in Raiganj town. Moreover, local youths will have scope for employment.”