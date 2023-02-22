‘Limit of med & diagnostic costs for pvt hosps with NABH accreditation to be hiked’

Kolkata: The state government has decided to increase the ceiling limit of medicine and diagnostic costs for private hospitals having final NABH accreditation up to Rs 25,000 under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.



An order has been issued by the Swasthya Bhawan on Monday saying that proper scrutiny and verifications have to be done.

Earlier restrictions were imposed on the amount payable as additional cost of high-end medicine or diagnostic charges at Rs 5,000 per incidence under Swasthya Sathi, the order said.

Private hospitals have welcomed the state government’s decision to remove the capping of Rs 5,000 on medicine and high-end diagnostic tests for medical management cases under the Swasthya Sathi scheme and increase it to Rs 25,000.

“We also appreciate that this will take place with immediate effect. As we have always pointed out the earlier rate was too low and rather unscientific, without taking into consideration the ground realities, and even small nursing homes would not have been able to deliver proper treatment at the old rate. We hope the Government will also take another look at the other package rates under Swasthya Sathi and revise those in accordance with rising cost of medicines and latest healthcare technologies necessary for medical management of patients,” said a senior official of a

private hospital.

State government will reimburse additional cost of implants in government hospitals with immediate effect. Health department has asked the districts like Murshidabad and Malda to allow orthopaedic cases under Swasthya Sathi only in case of emergency; no cold cases can be accepted by private facilities at these two districts.