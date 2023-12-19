Limelight Senior Secondary School becomes champion

Siliguri: Limelight Senior Secondary School became the champion of the Inter School Futsal Championship organised by Techno India Group World School and Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries.



On Tuesday, the championship was organised at the Techno India Group World School ground in Siliguri where the Limelight School defeated Army Public School of Sukna in 4–2 goals in the final match.

Ranbir Modak of the champion team scored two goals. Ayush Modak and Sumit Singha got one goal each. Ranbir Modak of the champion team was selected as the best footballer. Neeti Mallick of the same team won the best

goalkeeper award.

The award was presented by Debdyut Roy Chowdhury, the Director of Techno India Group, Bhaskar Roy, vice-president, Meera Bhattacharya, Director of Techno India Group World School.

Other dignitaries who were present there were Subrata Dutta, Chairperson of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Tanmay Banerjee, co-chairperson, and Manav Paul.

Eight schools participated in the competition.

In the first semi-final of the knockout competition, Army Public School defeated Techno India Group Public School 1–0 goal to reach the final.

In the second semi-final, Limelight defeated DPS 3–0 goals to reach the final. Eight colleges will participate in the final day of competition on Wednesday.