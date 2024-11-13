Liluah: 3 held for abducting youth

Kolkata: Three people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a youth and demanding ransom from his family on Monday night in Liluah, Howrah.

According to police, around 8:15 pm, officers at Liluah Police Station were alerted that the youth was abducted and the kidnappers were demanding Rs 50,000 in ransom. Out of fear the family members somehow managed to arrange Rs 20,000 to minimise the risk of harm to the youth. However, even after the ransom was paid in online mode the youth was not released.

After the family members informed the police, the cops of Liluah Police Station started tracking the location of the mobile number from which the ransom call was made.

Sources informed that the tower location of the mobile number was traced in the Bhattanagar area in Liluah. Immediately a raid was conducted and police rescued the victim from a house and arrested three kidnappers. It was learnt that the accused trio had also clicked his nude pictures so that they could blackmail him later for money. During the probe, police came to know that the accused persons had posted a job opening on a social media platform. The youth had spotted the advertisement and contacted the phone number provided there. Accordingly, he was asked to meet the accused persons in the Bhattanagar area. When he came, the trio abducted him.