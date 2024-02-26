Liluah: 2 charred to death while sleeping

Two persons of a family charred to death while sleeping and another member is critical after a fire broke out on Sunday night at Liluah in Howrah.

According to sources, an elderly woman identified as Angurbala Dolui lived with her daughter Kamala Sana and son-in-law, Madhu Sana at a shanty in Chakpara Natunpally area of Liluah.

On Sunday night when they were sleeping, a fire broke out inside the shanty. Before they woke up, the flames had gutted the shanty. Local residents saw the flames and informed the fire brigade. Two fire tenders were pressed into action and after a while the flames were doused.

Fire fighters later recovered the charred bodies of Angurbala and Madhu while Kamala was rescued in a critical condition. She was rushed to Howrah District Hospital where Kamala has been admitted. It is suspected that the fire might have broken out from a candle or a lamp as there was no electricity connection in the shanty.