Likely to help generate jobs: ‘Malda to produce over 2L eggs per day from June’

Malda: Malda is going to produce almost 2 lakh 70 thousand eggs per day from June 2024 in its newly-constructed Biomethanation plant or commercial poultry farm at Madhabnagar under English Bazar Police Station.



About 3 lakh layer hens will be brought to this farm from February in phases. After 4 months of the hens coming to the plant, the production will start. Around 20 metric ton of bio fertiliser is going to be produced from poultry liters daily using Japanese technology once the plant is in full swing.

Among the 6 such commercial poultry farms to be set up in the state under government initiative to meet the shortfall of eggs, Malda has one of them. Swapan Debnath, state minister of Animal Resource Development (ARD) visited the poultry farm under construction in the area adjacent to Madhabnagar Animal Hospital on Sunday and expressed his satisfaction over the project.

“The construction work is almost in the final stage. Chickens will start coming to this commercial poultry farm from February 15. Only then will this poultry farm be put into operation,” said

minister Debnath.

As per the desire of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the construction of the farm started in 2021 on 16 acres land of the Agriculture department. The state government allocated about Rs 40 crore for this project in Malda. The poultry farm will remain open everyday with temperature and humidity control so that no stench spreads in the surrounding area.

Gouri Shankar Kongar, Managing Director of West Bengal Animal Husbandry Corporation said: “There is a demand of about 3 crore eggs in the state. Previously, 2 crore eggs were produced in this state and the remaining 1 crore had to be imported from different states. Now the shortfall decreases to 25 lakh. Keeping that in mind, the state government has taken the initiative to build 6 such poultry farms in different districts, including one in Malda.”

Utpal Karmakar, deputy director of district Animal Resource Development department, said: “Direct employment in the project will be 40 to 50. There is a huge scope of Indirect employment in selling of eggs, bio fertiliser, distributorship and many more.”