Lightning strike: 3 dead, 3 injured in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Tragedy struck North Dinajpur district on Sunday morning when lightning claimed the lives of three persons and injured three others in two separate incidents across Kaliyaganj and Itahar areas.

In Kaliyaganj, one Ruma Sarkar (35) of Khanpur and farmer Bhupal Debsharma (62) from Sintore were struck by lightning while working in the fields. In Itahar, Jiten Barman (52) of Ramdanga was also struck by lightning and died. Three villagers sustained injuries. All victims were engaged in agricultural work at the time.

An official of Raiganj Police District confirmed that the bodies have been sent to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination.