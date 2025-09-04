Lighting the path: Man turns teacher for underprivileged children

Alipurduar: Teacher’s Day is a day of gratitude—a day to honor those who guide society and illuminate the path of life. This year, in Alipurduar, an ordinary man has quietly emerged as an extraordinary teacher: Biman Sarkar.

By profession, Biman works at a private company. Every evening, he visits the Parade Ground for physical exercise but what he saw there changed his perspective towards life—children wandering and playing aimlessly, with no books in their hands at the time they should be at home studying. Their families, battling poverty, survive through cleaning jobs or selling scraps. Many of their older siblings have slipped into theft or drug addiction.

Their homes are nothing more than plastic-and-bamboo shanties by the field, devoid of electricity and any atmosphere for study.

Unable to accept this reality, Biman made a choice. He set aside his exercise routine and began investing his evenings in shaping young lives. For the past three months, from 7 pm to 9 pm daily, he has been teaching five children under the floodlights of the Parade Ground. From alphabets to songs, from stories to cultural lessons—he is nurturing both education and imagination.

“My only goal is to keep them away from the wrong path and show them the light of education,” Biman said.

“If I can contribute even a little to their future, it will be my greatest achievement. I wish I had more time for them and I hope others will join me in this effort.”

His initiative has already begun to inspire others. College student Shruti Dutta, who first noticed the children studying under the lamp post, now teaches them drawing every Saturday.

“I started interacting with them out of curiosity, and eventually decided to contribute in my own way,” she said.

The children, too, are beginning to dream big. Nandini Oraon, one of Biman’s students, said: “I love studying with Biman Sir. When I grow up, I want to join the Army. For that, I need to study.”