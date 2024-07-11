Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that light to moderate showers will continue in several south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours while in North Bengal, heavy rains will lash several districts on Thursday.



The MeT office apprehends that due to continuous heavy rainfall, the water level in the rivers of the region may further go up. There are possibilities of landslides as well in the hilly regions of North Bengal also. According to the MeT office prediction, the districts like Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will receive a heavy rainfall. Thundershowers accompanied with lightning may lash parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur.

Lightning and thunderstorms may also occur in some of the south Bengal districts. It may be stated that Kolkata on the other hand registered a rain deficit of 49% in June. The June rain shortage for the rest of Gangetic Bengal was even higher at 67 per cent. This, however, was the fourth June in the past one decade to incur a rain shortage.

Kolkata’s sky remained partially cloudy on Wednesday.

The lowest temperature of the day was registered at 28.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday which was 1.9 degree above normal. Kolkata registered the highest temperature of the day at 33.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday.