‘Light to moderate rains to continue for 3 days in N Bengal, warning issued against high speed winds’

darjeeling: Heavy snowfall in Sandakphu in Bengal and higher reaches of Sikkim had left tourists stranded. However, they were later rescued and evacuated. The districts of North Bengal witnessed rainfall throughout Sunday.



Light to moderate rains will continue for the next three days in North Bengal. Some places will witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms, stated Dr. Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok. There is a warning of high speed winds (40 to 50km per hour) in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.

“There is an upper air trough running North to South prevailing over this region along with strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. However this rainfall is necessary for agriculture and the tea industry. It will also replenish the diminishing water table” stated Dr. Raha.

Rainfall recorded on Sunday was 26.6mm in Darjeeling town, 14mm in Kalimpong; Siliguri (Church Road) 74mm

“It has been snowing since 3am on Sunday. More than 5inches of snow has accumulated from Bikey Bhanjyang to Sandakphu. The road on this 4km stretch is closed. Our drivers and members helped evacuate the tourists. There were around 50 tourists. We helped them trek back to Bikay Bhanjyang from where vehicles were provided to Maneybhanjyang,” stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singhalila Land Rover Owners’ Association.

There were bookings for 16 vehicles to Sandakphu on Sunday also but the road is accessible till Tumling only. After that it is closed, stated Pradhan.

“The Singhalila Land Rover Owners Association helped us a lot. In the morning the road closed down owing to heavy snowfall. It was difficult for us to trek down as the roads were steep and very slippery owing to the snow. They carried our luggage and even my son till the waiting vehicles, 4km away. From there we came down to Sandakphu. It is a lifetime experience for us” stated a tourist from Kolkata.

Meanwhile, in Sikkim there was snowfall in Nathula, Tsongmo Lake and Baba Mandir resulting in tourists getting stranded. The Border Roads Organisation along with the district administration and police rescued around 175 tourists.

They were provided shelter, food, warm clothes and medical aid. The BRO worked on a war footing to reopen the roads ensuring that the tourists could return safely to Gangtok.

The Indian Meteorological department has issued an Orange Alert (Be Prepared) for five districts of North Bengal, namely South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur; Malda, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar for the next 3 days.