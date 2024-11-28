‘Light to moderate rainfall in coastal areas over weekend’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that the cyclone ‘Fengal’ may not have any direct impact on Bengal but there may be light to moderate rainfall in the coastal areas over the weekend. Temperature may go up by 2-3 degree Celsius in South Bengal in the next two days, the MeT office said.

Kolkata and a few coastal districts might get light drizzles towards the weekend. The moisture incursion will lead to cloudiness and push up the temperature slightly. The wind system at the lower level will change from the dry northerly to the moist southerly, a weather official said. The deep depression brewing over Southwest Bay of Bengal has moved north-northwestwards in the past few hours and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm, causing rainfall over the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, said an official on Thursday.

The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified, prompting alerts across Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather official on Thursday afternoon also said: “Centered approximately 550 km south-southeast of Chennai, it is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours and is expected to impact the region’s weather conditions significantly in the coming days.

“North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore may receive rainfall on Saturday. On Sunday, there may be rainfall in East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas. The weather will remain dry between December 2-4,” the weather official added.