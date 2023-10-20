Light & sound effect stopped at Sreebhumi Puja

Kolkata: The light and sound effect arranged by the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town and BJ Block has been stopped as the crowd was growing uncontrollable since the Puja was inaugurated.

For the past few days, traffic congestion owing to this club’s Puja was getting out of control as the tail of cars had almost reached Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

People failed to reach the airport on time and missed their flights. Sources informed that people often used to stop and wait to see the light and sound effect which increased the queues. Two years ago, this club’s Puja had to be shut down due to an uncontrollable footfall. At one point, vehicular movement on VIP Road had come to a halt. Also, in the BJ Block Salt Lake Puja, the light and sound show has

been cancelled.