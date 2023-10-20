Light rain predicted on Navami, Dashami

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a possible change in weather in South Bengal districts from Navami. The MeT office said that there may be light rainfall in several districts in South Bengal, particularly in the coastal regions on Navami and Dashami. The temperature may remain just below normal during Puja days.



If the low pressure that has already formed in Bay of Bengal changes its direction in its due course, there may be more rainfall in Bengal. All the coastal districts will witness strong breeze. Sky will remain clear till Sunday and there is hardly any possibility of rainfall till Ashtami.

Sky will remain partially overcast in several South Bengal districts on Navami and Dashami, a weather official said. The low pressure may turn into depression. The MeT office earlier had not ruled out the possibility of rainfall during Puja days.

“There is a low pressure over Bay of Bengal which may have an impact on the weather system in the state on Navami. There will be a change in weather on Navami and Dashami, especially in the coastal and adjoining districts. There may be light rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore on the last two days of puja,” a weather official said.