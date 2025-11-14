‘Light of tomorrow’: Mamata, Abhishek extend Children’s Day wishes

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday greeted all the children on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Describing children as the “light of tomorrow”, the Chief Minister expressed heartfelt greetings to all the children.

In a post on X, she stated: “Children are the light of tomorrow. On Children’s Day, I extend heartfelt love, best wishes and congratulations to all children. May their beautiful lives see success and progress.”

Echoing Mamata’s voice, Abhishek also stated that the children are the future of the country. In a social media post, Abhishek said: “I extend my heartfelt love for the children. May the dreams of all the children come true.” Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14, marking the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was famously fond of children. On this occasion, Abhishek paid tribute to Pandit Nehru, remembering his contributions and legacy. “Paying tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. Remembering his remarkable role in shaping the nation,” Abhishek further posted on social media.